Update On Renee Young’s Condition Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Renee Young went public with her positive COVID-19 test recently. Last week, it had been reported that Young was at one point bed-ridden with the virus but was steadily improving. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Young is doing much better.

“As of midweek, (Renee Young) still felt funny and her chest felt heavy but overall felt a lot better,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Also according to the report, WWE was not happy that Young opted to go public with her diagnosis.

“It is known that they were not happy at all that Young posted what she did,” Meltzer continued.

Adam Pearce, Kayla Braxton, and Jamie Noble all went public with their positive COVID-19 tests as well.

Due to Young’s positive COVID-19 test, her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, missed the AEW tapings for Fyter Fest. As a result, his match with Brian Cage has been pushed back to July 15th. This fact was brought up during a segment from Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite by Taz. During a promo to hype up Cage vs Moxley, Taz said that AEW doesn’t run a “sloppy shop” which many took as a shot at WWE’s COVID-19 policies.