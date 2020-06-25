Update On Renee Young’s Condition Following Positive COVID-19 Test

Renee Young announced on Twitter yesterday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. According to comments made by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Young was symptomatic and feeling sick with the virus but appears to be getting better now.

“She was pretty sick, that’s why she got tested,” said Dave Meltzer. “I mean, she’s doing fairly well now, she’s doing a lot better than she was doing or better than she was doing yesterday. I was told they are pretty confident that the worst is over.”

“She lost her sense of taste,” he would continue to say later during the show. “I don’t know if she has that back.”

“I know she was pretty much bed-ridden. Obviously, she was well enough to tell people today.”

Additionally, it was noted that Young’s positive test was not administered by WWE. Rather, Young was feeling sick and had a test done in Las Vegas on Monday. She got her result Tuesday night.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ?? — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

How Will This Impact Jon Moxley?

Jon Moxley has been tested but has tested negative. That does not mean he hasn’t caught the virus, however, as there can be a delay between catching the virus and when it will cause a positive test.

“He is basically in this situation. This is the Jon Moxley situation, he is not feeling sick, he’s been around someone with COVID constantly,” Meltzer continued. “He was suggested to go to a hotel by somebody and the reality is that he did not want to go to the hotel because he feels there is a pretty decent chance that he may have it but hasn’t tested positive for it yet because it takes several days.”

Young and Moxley are said to be isolating in separate parts of their house.

Jon Moxley is scheduled to face Brian Cage at AEW Fyter Fest. The 2-show event is scheduled to take place next Wednesday and Thursday.