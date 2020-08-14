Update On ROH’s Return, Marty Scurll’s Status

Ring of Honor hasn’t run an event since February due to the ongoing global pandemic. Marty Scurll’s status with the company has also been up in the air since allegations were levied against him as part of the #SpeakingOut movement.

ROH will be returning to taping this month in Baltimore. Delirious will be returning to his former role as head of creative, however. He is replacing Scurll who had been given the position in January. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Scurll is on hiatus. He is said to not be involved in ROH production at the moment.

“Hunter Johnston (Delirious) is back as the head of creative. Marty Scurll, who had been head booker, is technically on hiatus with no ROH responsibilities pending a human resources investigation of the claims made against him,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

The tapings on August 22nd and 23rd will be in a tournament format.

Marty Scurll Comments On Allegations Against Him

Scurll released the following statement in regards to the allegations against him:

“I am aware that a young woman has bravely come forward with her account of sexual abuse by some members of the wrestling community in the UK 5 years ago, a community I was part of.”

“Although I truly believe that our encounter that evening was consensual, and the fact that the encounter was legal; is almost not the point. I understand that she now views our encounter as part of a bigger problem within the wrestling community.”