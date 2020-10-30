Update On Roman Reigns’ Next Potential Opponent

Roman Reigns has defeated Jey Uso on the last two WWE PPVs. As for who the Universal Champion’s next challenger might be, that is not altogether clear. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are no plans to bring in any big stars to feud with him either.

“We’re told there are no immediate plans (for) a hotshot John Cena or Bill Goldberg match right now, which can always be used as a Reigns opponent. With Goldberg, there is even a storyline since it was to be at WrestleMania before Reigns went home,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer continued to write that he feels it is too early for Big E to be in a program with Reigns. Daniel Bryan is a possibility but his return to the ring after months away seems to have fallen thorough the cracks.

“The point being is they need to create two or three key babyfaces that are groomed for Reigns, and Bryan is the strongest potentially of all of them for right now,” Meltzer continued.

Roman Reigns vs The Rock

There has also been plenty of speculation that the Rock could return to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania this year.

“There is no word (Roman vs Rock) is official but it would make sense if the cards fell into place, regarding Johnson’s schedule, fans being back at shows and Johnson wanting a memorable true final match,” Meltzer said.

Smackdown lost some of its big names in the draft. Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and AJ Styles all moved to RAW and away from Roman. In terms of babyface male singles wrestlers still on Smackdown who could possibly feud with him, there is Daniel Bryan, Big E, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, and Kevin Owens. Also on Smackdown are Apollo Crews, Chad Gable, and Otis.