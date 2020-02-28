Update On Rumored WrestleMania Lineup

WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 5th, 2020 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. The lineup for the show is said to have been in a state of flux over the last few weeks, however.

2 news matches have been added to the planned lineup. These include Otis taking on Dolph Ziggler and a women’s tag titles match pitting the Kabuki Warriors against Natalya and Beth Phoenix.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here is what is currently planned for WrestleMania. Please note that plans for these matches could be changed.

Planned Matches:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Drew McIntyre Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs Roman Reigns John Cena vs Bray Wyatt Edge vs Randy Orton Undertaker vs AJ Styles RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Shayna Baszler NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs Natalya & Beth Phoenix Otis vs Dolph Ziggler Men’s Battle Royal Women’s Battle Royal

5 additional matches to be added:

A match involving Seth Rollins

A Smackdown Women’s title match

Intercontinental title match

Smackdown tag team titles match

A U.S title match

The report would continue to say there have been rumors of Tyson Fury coming in after his victory over Deontay Wilder but they are nothing more than rumors at this point.