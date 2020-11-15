Sunday, November 15, 2020

Update On Seth Rollins Taking Time Away From WWE

Seth Rollins will be taking some time off from WWE shortly.

By Ian Carey
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins (Photo: WWE)

Seth Rollins is set to take some time off from WWE soon. With him and partner Becky Lynch about to welcome their first child into the world, Rollins could be on the sidelines for a few months. His pending absence was discussed recently on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Becky Lynch is about to give birth, I think within a week or two, that’s why they blew off the Rey thing this week,” said Dave Meltzer. “They are going to do the Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy match next week and then the Survivor Series. Probably after Survivor Series, maybe a week after, but he’s going to be gone for probably to the 1st of the year maybe, I don’t know that there’s a definite date.”

- Advertisement -

Rollins and Rey Mysterio had a no holds barred match on Smackdown this week that was billed as the blow-off to the feud. Murphy turned on Rollins during the match, however, setting up a future match between the two.

Becky Lynch announced she was pregnant in the spring. Rollins then spoke to People about finding out they were going to have a child.

“We got the test back and it said pregnant and she was more shocked and I was just hyped,” Rollins said. “I was so excited, I think, right out of the gate. I wish we had a camera on because I threw my arms up in the air, I was so excited about it.”

Trending Articles

WWE

Renee Young Reacts To Zelina Vega WWE Release

WWE recently hit the news again with their ongoing ‘third party’ edicts and are under pressure regarding the independent contractor statuses of...
Read more
WWE

Latest On Why Zelina Vega Was Released By WWE

In a surprising move, WWE announced the release of Zelina Vega on Friday evening.  Pwinsider.com has a report as...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (11/13): Drew McIntyre & Roman Reigns, IC Title Match

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Drew McIntyre appeared on SmackDown and faced Jey Uso in an...
Read more
WWE

WWE Reportedly Denied Aleister Black’s Request To Make NXT Return

Shortly after Aleister Black’s wife was released by WWE on Friday, an interesting report came out about his status with the company. 
Read more
WWE

Zelina Vega Issues Statement After WWE Release

Zelina Vega further commented on her departure from WWE when she made her return to Twitch.  On Friday, WWE...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Update On Seth Rollins Taking Time Away From WWE

Seth Rollins is set to take some time off from WWE soon. With him and partner Becky Lynch about to welcome their...
Read more
Impact

Impact Announces Knockouts Tag Title Tournament Brackets

Impact Wrestling has announced the brackets for the upcoming Knockouts Tag Team title tournament. The 8-team single-elimination tournament will begin on Tuesday's...
Read more
Wrestling News

Multiple New Champions Crowned At Impact Turning Point

New tag-team champions and a new Knockouts champion were crowned at Impact's Turning Point event last night. The show was exclusive to...
Read more
WWE

WWE Reportedly Denied Aleister Black’s Request To Make NXT Return

Shortly after Aleister Black’s wife was released by WWE on Friday, an interesting report came out about his status with the company. 
Read more
WWE

Sasha Banks Says To Wrestle Bayley In WrestleMania Main Event Would Be A Dream Come True

Sasha Banks has moved on from feuding with Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title.  Digital Spy has an...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Reacts To Zelina Vega WWE Release

WWE recently hit the news again with their ongoing ‘third party’ edicts and are under pressure regarding the independent contractor statuses of...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Talks The Inner Workings of Booking a Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE Agent and current AEW on-screen Coach Arn Anderson recently discussed the Royal Rumble concept on his ARN podcast.
Read more
WWE

WWE Posting Job Adverts for Twitch Expansion

WWE recently hit the news again with their ongoing 'third party' edicts and are under pressure regarding the independent contractor statuses of...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC