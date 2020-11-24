Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Update On Seth Rollins’ Time Away From WWE

Seth Rollins is taking time away from WWE.

By Ian Carey
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins (Photo: WWE)

At Survivor Series 2020, Seth Rollins was eliminated fairly quickly from the men’s 5-on-5 traditional elimination tag-team match. He tagged in and allowed Sheamus to kick him in the face and pin him after yelling “For the greater good!”

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, that was Rollins’ last appearance in WWE before taking time away. Rollins is taking time off as Becky Lynch is due to give birth to the couple’s first child shortly.

- Advertisement -

Rollins is expected to be gone until some time in January. He might return before the Royal Rumble on January 24th or he might return at the Royal Rumble but that is roughly the expected time frame.

Becky Lynch’s expected return is a little less clear. There are rumors the company is hoping she will return in time to build-up a big WrestleMania match. Further rumors have Ronda Rousey returning in time for the two to headline WWE’s biggest event of the year this spring.

Rollins and Lynch released a photoshoot recently that can be viewed in the link below.

Lynch opened up about the next chapter in her life recently during an interview with USA Today.

“I don’t know what the next chapter is because I only know what it’s like to think for myself when I’m by myself. So I don’t know what it’ll look like and how my priorities shift and what I’m going to want in the future. So, everything’s open.”

Trending Articles

WWE

The Bella Twins Clarify Rumors About In Ring Return

Nikki Bella's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev had said during an interview with US Magazine that The Bella Twins are having talks about coming back and...
Read more
Results

WWE Survivor Series Results: The Undertaker’s Farewell, Reigns vs. McIntyre

WWE Survivor Series aired live from the ThunderDome. Team RAW battled Team SmackDown and The Undertaker said his final farewell during tonight's PPV. Survivor...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (11/23): Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross, Randy Orton & The Fiend

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome. It was the first episode of RAW following Survivor Series. New Day defended the RAW Tag Team...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Undertaker’s $1000 Cameo Videos Are Being Posted Online

Survivor Series 2020 may have been the Undertaker's final farewell but a few big-spending fans are still receiving messages from the Deadman's character. The...
Read more
Wrestling News

Backstage Survivor Series News: Legend Doesn’t Appear, Who Played Gobbledy Gooker & More

WWE Survivor Series 2020 took place last night from Orlando's Amway Center in Florida. Several backstage updates from the event have recently become available....
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Update On Seth Rollins’ Time Away From WWE

At Survivor Series 2020, Seth Rollins was eliminated fairly quickly from the men's 5-on-5 traditional elimination tag-team match. He tagged in and allowed Sheamus...
Read more
Wrestling News

Corey Graves: “This Is The Real Roman Reigns, Love Him or Despise Him”

WWE Commentator Corey Graves recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former Sterling James Keenan discussed a number of topics during his time on...
Read more
NXT

Bully Ray Talks Why Rhea Ripley Will Be a Major WWE Talent

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley. It has been heavily rumored...
Read more
WWE

Bruce Prichard Discusses Eddie Guerrero’s WWE Release In 2001

Eddie Guerrero was one of the biggest Mexican stars WWE has ever seen. He captured multiple championships and won fans over around the world. However,...
Read more
WWE

Backstage Updates On The Recent Absence Of Aleister Black

Aleister Black hasn't been seen on WWE programming for some time. In light of his wife Zelina Vega's recent release, some fans have questioned...
Read more
WWE

Details On Two SmackDown Stars Not Competing At Survivor Series

Big E and Lars Sullivan were two of the big names from the SmackDown roster who surprisingly did not compete at the Survivor Series...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (11/23): Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross, Randy Orton & The Fiend

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome. It was the first episode of RAW following Survivor Series. New Day defended the RAW Tag Team...
Read more
WWE

The Undertaker Makes First Comment Since His Final Farewell At Survivor Series

The Final Farewell segment at Survivor Series saw The Undertaker biding his farewell to the WWE Universe saying that it's time for him to...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC