Update On Seth Rollins’ Time Away From WWE

At Survivor Series 2020, Seth Rollins was eliminated fairly quickly from the men’s 5-on-5 traditional elimination tag-team match. He tagged in and allowed Sheamus to kick him in the face and pin him after yelling “For the greater good!”

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, that was Rollins’ last appearance in WWE before taking time away. Rollins is taking time off as Becky Lynch is due to give birth to the couple’s first child shortly.

Rollins is expected to be gone until some time in January. He might return before the Royal Rumble on January 24th or he might return at the Royal Rumble but that is roughly the expected time frame.

Becky Lynch’s expected return is a little less clear. There are rumors the company is hoping she will return in time to build-up a big WrestleMania match. Further rumors have Ronda Rousey returning in time for the two to headline WWE’s biggest event of the year this spring.

Rollins and Lynch released a photoshoot recently that can be viewed in the link below.

Lynch opened up about the next chapter in her life recently during an interview with USA Today.

“I don’t know what the next chapter is because I only know what it’s like to think for myself when I’m by myself. So I don’t know what it’ll look like and how my priorities shift and what I’m going to want in the future. So, everything’s open.”