Update On Sonya Deville’s WWE Status

Sonya Deville lost a Loser Leaves WWE match at SummerSlam last Sunday. The stipulation and Deville’s recent challenges outside of the ring have left many fans wondering when or if they will see her back in a WWE ring. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Deville will not be leaving WWE but possibly would have been taking some time off for an acting role anyway.

According to the report, Deville was going to lose the Hair vs Hair match at SummerSlam but would not be shaved completely bald. Instead, most of her hair would be cut off for an acting role she has upcoming.

“The original idea was not to shave her bald, but to cut off most of her hair for some sort of an acting role. No word on how long she’ll be gone but she’s not leaving WWE,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

It has previously been reported that the reason the Hair vs Hair stipulation was changed to a Loser Leaves WWE stipulation is that Deville’s lawyers didn’t feel it was a good idea for her to be appearing in court with a recently shaved head.

“The reason they switched the stipulation from the hair vs hair to the loser leaves town was because her lawyer basically said that with this thing going on it’s probably not a good idea to cut your hair, get your head shaved, for court,” said Dave Meltzer on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Deville appeared in court yesterday to obtain a restraining order against the man who broke into her home.

In terms of what acting role Deville may have landed, this is unclear. She was up for the role of Batwoman recently but that was given to actress. Javicia Leslie.