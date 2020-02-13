Update On Status Of Jeff Cobb After Dynamite Debut

Former ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb made his AEW debut on this week’s episode of Dynamite but it appears that his future with the company is still uncertain.

PWinsider is reporting that despite making an appearance on this week’s episode of the show, Cobb has not signed with the company and he is still a free agent.

The site also notes that his appearance is not a sign of a working relationship between ROH and AEW and the upstart promotion has booked the ROH star independently.

It was announced during this week’s episode of Dynamite that the World Champion Chris Jericho has hired Jeff Cobb to take out Jon Moxley in a match next week.

Jeff then made a surprise debut during the final segment of the show and attacked Mox, after the former WWE star had defeated Santana in the main event of the show.

Jeff Cobb will return to AEW programming next week to take on Mox in the announced match, but this report puts his future beyond that in doubt.

Chris Jericho will be defending his AEW World Heavyweight Championship against Jon Moxley at the upcoming Revolution PPV from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on February 29, 2020.