News On Sting’s AEW Deal & How He Will Be Used

Sting debuted for AEW last night at Winter is Coming. Shortly after his appearance on the show, it was announced that he signed a full-time multi-year agreement with the promotion.

Sting’s deal with AEW was discussed recently on Wrestling Observer Radio. “It’s not like WWE where you show up once every year or whatever. I mean, he is going to be on this thing. They wanted the idea of the big star from the old generation TNT being back as a regular.”

At 61-years-old, Sting is limited with how physical he can get. Don’t expect to see him working 20-minute singles matches, but he can still be a valuable asset to AEW.

“Whatever physical stuff he does, they are going to have to do very safely,” Meltzer continued. “There will be physical stuff but I don’t think he’ll be taking any bumps or anything like that. But he’s in, he’s going to be a character in some form.”

Sting’s debut was timed for the holiday season in part to sell merchandise. Fans probably noticed Sting was wearing an official AEW t-shirt for his debut. Immediately after his segment on Dynamite, a line of Sting t-shirts, hoodies and hats was added to the AEW store.

