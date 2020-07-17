Update On SummerSlam Main Event, Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status

Brock Lesnar hasn’t wrestled since dropping the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania this year. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are no plans for him to come back anytime soon either.

“Lesnar is not scheduled for this year’s SummerSlam show. One of the reasons he put over McIntyre so strongly was because he was not coming back any time soon,” wrote Dave Meltzer. The report continued to note that Lesnar’s manager/advocate, Paul Heyman, has not been on the show since being let go as the head of creative for RAW.

With Lesnar not returning for SummerSlam, it appears the most likely main event for the show will be Drew McIntyre defending against Randy Orton.

“Most signs point to McIntyre vs. Orton as the SummerSlam main event,” Meltzer continued.

McIntyre is scheduled to defend his title on Sunday at the Horror Show at Extreme Rules. He’ll be facing Dolph Ziggler on the card. Ziggler will announce a stipulation for the match just before it begins.

Randy Orton is currently in a feud with the Big Show on RAW. They are scheduled to face-off in an unsanctioned match next week on the show.