Update On Talks Of Amazon Possibly Buying WWE

Update on if Amazon is interested in purchasing the rights to WWE content

Vince McMahon opened the door of a lot of possibilities when he revealed that they are evaluating “strategic alternatives” to the WWE Network to sell rights of their major PPVs and a deal could be announced in the first quarter of the year.

Then a report about the streaming services suggested that E-Commerce giant Amazon could be interested in purchasing the rights of WWE content, or the company itself.

Though Dave Meltzer talked about the rumours of Amazon potentially buying their streaming rights on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and revealed that the company does not have interest in it.

Per Meltzer, there is no truth to the rumors of Amazon being interested in the streaming rights of WWE content or the company as a whole. He explained that they are looking for content that’s a little cheaper and noted how they already have a deal with NFL.

For those who don’t know, Vince McMahon had revealed during the 2019 Q4 earning call that they are considering selling the rights of their major PPVs to a streaming service such as ESPN+ or Amazon to increase the company revenue.

Then an article published on CNBC featuring comments from Lauren Martin, who is an analyst of the Needham investment firm started the rumors of the tech giant potentially buying WWE.

He had explained that Amazon could first buy the streaming rights to WWE content and the deal would put them in the right position to possibly purchase the company down the line, when the McMahon family decides to exit the business.