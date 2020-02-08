Update On The IIconics’ Absence From WWE TV Since Last Year

The IIconics haven’t been seen on WWE programming from a while and the absence of the female stars has made fans wonder about their status.

One such fan recently took on his Twitter and inquired Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer about the duo and if they will be back on TV anytime soon.

Answering the question, the Wrestling Journalist indicated that the former Women’s Tag Team Champions are not injured and the reason for The IIconics’ absence is because the officials have decided to pull them from TV.

While he didn’t reveal any timeframe for their return, Meltzer also interestingly suggested that the company could be looking to repackage the duo of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay:

I asked about them a few weeks ago. A decision was made to take them off TV. Maybe repackaging, but the idea was they'd be back. https://t.co/gfHtBIUSf2 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 7, 2020

The IIconics haven’t wrestled in a WWE ring since November last year and they have been off of the WWE Live Events as well. For the surprise of many fans, they weren’t brought in for the Royal Rumble PPV either.

Also Read: WWE Changes Name Of Current Champion

The duo made their debut on main roster when they appeared on the April 10th, 2018 episode of SmackDown Live. They attacked Charlotte Flair on the show, allowing Carmella to cash in her Money In The Bank contract.

Their only significant achievement in the main roster is winning the Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 which they held until August. Though many believe that The IIconics’ reign as the champions was underwhelming.

Do you think the IIconics should be repackaged when they return to the WWE TV? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.