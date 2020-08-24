Monday, August 24, 2020

Update On NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa Working AEW All Out

Thunder Rosa will face Hikaru Shida at All Out.

By Ian Carey
Thunder Rosa

On Saturday’s edition of Dynamite, NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa appeared in a backstage interview. She challenged AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida and the match has been made official for All Out on September 5th. Thunder Rosa’s appearance on Dynamite has some fans wondering what the relationship is between her and AEW.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, the deal for Thunder Rosa to wrestle on the AEW PPV was struck between Tony Khan and NWA owner Billy Corgan. Unlike with recent AEW signee, Ricky Starks, Rosa is not leaving the NWA and has not signed with AEW. Rosa is still with the NWA and the NWA Women’s title is expected to be apart of the weekly NWA internet PPVs scheduled to begin next month.

“The deal with Thunder Rosa, the NWA women’s champion, challenging Hikaru Shida for the AEW title on the 9/5 PPV was a deal that Tony Khan worked out with Billy Corgan, so it’s not an indication of anything more and the NWA is still targeting a weekly iPPV schedule with FITE TV,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

The NWA has announced partnership with the United Wrestling Network. They will present weekly PPVs on Tuesday nights beginning September 15th.

