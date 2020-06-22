Update On Tom Lawlor Wrestling For NJPW, More MLWxNJPW Crossover



Former MLW World Heavyweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor is gearing up to make his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

NJPW has announced the launch of Lion’s Break: COLLISION, a new weekly series that will air on the NJPW World streaming service. The show, which premieres Friday, July 3rd, will spotlight talent new to NJPW’s US-based presence.

Tom Lawlor will be representing Major League Wrestling in NJPW in the months ahead. This is more than a one-off appearance for “Filthy” Tom, who is confirmed for at least one more match under the NJPW banner.

SEScoops has learned that there is more to the NJPWxMLW relationship than these two confirmed matches. We will provide more details on this developing situation when they are available.

The premiere episode of NJPW Lion’s Break Collision will feature the following matches:

Clark Connors vs. Alex Coughlin

Jeff Cobb and Rocky Romero vs. TJP and Karl Fredericks