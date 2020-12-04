Update On Trey Miguel’s Free Agency

The Rascalz finished up with Impact Wrestling earlier this month. Two members of the group, Zachary Wentz and Desmond Xavier, have already reported to WWE’s Performance Center. WWE announced they are two of the latest recruits who have begun training at the facility.

As for Trey Miguel, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that he is weighing his options and has interest from both WWE and AEW. “Trey Miguel, the third member of the team, was at last word considering both WWE and AEW,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Wentz and Xavier were a team before Miguel was added to the group. They started teaming together in the winter of 2015/16 for promotions such as Combat Zone Wrestling and Rockstar Pro. Myron Reed and Trey Miguel were added to the CZW version of the stable in 2018. In PWG, Wentz and Xavier debuted as a tag-team and would eventually win the promotion’s tag titles twice.

The faction debuted in Impact Wrestling during the fall of 2018. This version was a three-man group consisting of Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, and Dezmond Xavier.

Trey Miguel is also the current champion for Chicago’s Warrior Wrestling promotion.