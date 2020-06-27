Update On Velveteen Dream’s WWE Status

There are multiple news items concerning NXT’s Velveteen Dream at the moment. Dream’s last official match in WWE came at the NXT: In Your House show where he lost a title match to Adam Cole. According to various reports, it may turn out to have been Dream’s last match in the company.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast both stated on Twitter that they have heard from sources that Dream’s days in WWE could be numbered.

I've been hearing this, as well as some not so wonderful news about him that doesn't have to do with any of the allegations. https://t.co/34168lwI5l — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 26, 2020

He was also reportedly recently involved in a car accident.

WWE has confirmed to me that Velveteen Dream was in a car accident today, and has been released from the hospital. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 27, 2020

I’ve been debating releasing this information for months now, but with everyone #SpeakingOut, I finally feel comfortable in doing it. Part of me is still terrified for disclosing this.



Patrick Clark is a groomer and a child predator. I’ll post more proof below this tweet. pic.twitter.com/yhJKufwVpz — Josh Fuller ? BLM (@JoshFullerPW) June 20, 2020

i was asked to post some more screenshots from a victim. don’t bother defending velveteen in my mentions cause I’m just gonna block and hide your comment ?these are a few of MANY!



there’s over 70 that haven’t been shown pic.twitter.com/1geZOz9Mxt — zy. (@thekiaprint) June 20, 2020

“Ur kinda grown 2 be 15” cmon Velveteen Kelly pic.twitter.com/k3ej23UkhX — zy. (@thekiaprint) June 20, 2020

Velveteen Dream In WWE

Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clark signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2015. He had previously competed on the 6th season of the Tough Enough reality show competition. Clark debuted the Velveteen Dream persona in NXT in May of 2017.

In 2018, his Prince-inspired persona was voted “Best Gimmick” by the readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He is a former NXT North American Champion, having held the title from January 2019 to September 2019. After losing to Cole at IYH, Dream can no longer challenge for the title while he is champion.