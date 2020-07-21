Update On What Tessa Blanchard Wanted To Drop The Title At Slammiversary

Tessa Blanchard was stripped of the Impact World Championship before Slammiversary last weekend. Her contract with Impact Wrestling had run out and she had not wrestled for the promotion since March. According to posts from “Belt Fan Dan” on Twitter, who has provided credible information in the past related to title belts, Blanchard was asking for a lot of money to drop the belt at Slammiversary. Another compounding issue is that Blanchard had the actual belt still.

Impact got a new set of belts.



Tessa reported wanted $150,000 to return the old one. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) July 20, 2020

The promotional reportedly got a new belt to replace the one that Tessa Blanchard is in possession of. Eddie Edwards won the title in a 5-way match at Slammiversary.

Moose is also claiming to be the TNA World Heavyweight Champion at the moment. As it turns out, the belt he has been carrying around isn’t even the real one.

And the TNA belt Moose is using is a eBay counterfeit made in Pakistan. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) July 20, 2020

The title belts in Impact underwent a design change last year when they debuted on AXS TV. Anthem Sports and Entertainment owns both AXS TV and Impact Wrestling now.

Impact World Championship Statistics

Eddie Edwards won the Impact World Championship for the second time in his career at Slammiversary. He previously held the title from October 3rd, 2016 to January 8th, 2017. Edwards won the title from Lashley and then dropped it back to him a few months later.

There have been 27 wrestlers who have held the Impact World Title. Kurt Angle’s 6 title reigns and 608 days as champion leads in both categories. Lashley is second in terms of combined days with the belt at 403 and is tied with Sting for second in terms of number of reigns with 4.