Update On What WWE Is Planning For Killer Kross

Latest on what WWE is planning for the former LU star after he joins the company

All signs point towards Killer Kross joining WWE in near future and now a latest report has revealed what the company is planning for the former Impact Wrestling star after he joins the promotion.

Dave Meltzer talked about the heavyweight star on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and reported that Kross would be given a “fast track” once he signs with the company.

It’s speculated that this can mean that he will be introduced on NXT TV with a push or Kross can even be sent to the main roster directly instead of the Black and Yellow brand.

Killer Kross recently pulled out of an indie date he was booked for in Australia in three weeks. It was previously said that he is not taking bookings around WrestleMania.

Now in an update, Meltzer is reporting that he is not taking bookings after 14th February and so it’s possible that he could be joining the WWE roster in less than three weeks.

Killer Kross On His Free Agency

Killer Kross recently had an interview with WrestlingInc, where among other things; he talked about his current situation as a free agent.

The former Impact star is drawing interest ‘across the board’ after his release from Impact Wrestling and he said that he is grateful for being in this situation:

“I’m definitely grateful for it. That would be the easiest way to summarize it. A lot of it also feels surreal but also at the same time this is something I’ve been working for since the beginning of my career to be here with options,”

The reports of WWE’s interest in Killer Kross first came out earlier this month. It was revealed at the time that the company was making some strong play to sign him and he even had a scheduled meeting with Triple H.

While other companies are also interested in signing the former Lucha Underground star, the belief is that he will end up with WWE.