Update On When Brock Lesnar’s WWE Contract Expired

News broke yesterday that Brock Lesnar is now a free agent. His merchandise was removed from WWE.com but he continues to show as an active RAW performer on the company’s website. According to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Lesnar hasn’t been under contract to WWE for 5 months.

“Brock’s contract actually expired months ago, in April,” said Dave Meltzer. “Nobody knew it cause it wasn’t really an issue. And this wasn’t the first time, he does that all the time. The contract will expire at WrestleMania, most of the time people know about it, this year it wasn’t really publicized. As far as I know, he hasn’t been negotiating with UFC.”

“There was no rush to bring him back, to sign him right now, because usually he works SummerSlam, this year he was not going to be booked on SummerSlam,” Meltzer continued. “He would be booked when the next Saudi Arabia show is, which is November, but that’s probably not happening.”

Meltzer would continue to say that Lesnar’s contract allows for WWE to continue selling his merchandise to a certain date and that date passed recently.

“I would presume that he would end up with WWE as soon as crowds come back,” Meltzer continued.