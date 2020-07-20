Update On When Kairi Sane Is Leaving WWE

In recent weeks, multiple reports have stated that Kairi Sane will be leaving WWE shortly. A story in Tokyo Sports reported that Sane is likely returning to Japan by the end of the summer. A recent report from PW Insider, however, is now stating that this upcoming set of tapings from the Performance Center will be her last with the company.

WWE is scheduled to tape tonight’s RAW and next week’s episode today from the Performance Center. Sane then will likely not be on any further programming past the July 27th edition of RAW.

The report continues to say that Sane is leaving on good terms and will remain part of WWE’s extended family to some degree. There had been talk at one point of her serving in an ambassador’s role with a potential NXT Japan brand. Plans for a developmental territory in the country seem to have been shelved, however.

Sane was married earlier this year and WWE has been aware of her plans to return to Japan since at least May.

Sane signed with WWE in 2016. She won the Mae Young Classic the following year. She is also a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion along with Asuka and a former NXT Women’s Champion.