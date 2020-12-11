Friday, December 11, 2020
Home AEW

Update On When Kenny Omega Is Expected Back In Impact Wrestling

Kenny Omega and Don Callis appeared on both Impact and AEW Dynamite this week.

By Ian Carey
Kenny Omega Don Callis
Kenny Omega & Don Callis (Photo: AEW)

It was a big week for AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact Wrestling Vice President, Don Callis. They appeared on both Impact and AEW Dynamite this week. Omega teased on Impact that he had become something of a collector and alluded to perhaps wanting to win some of Impact’s championships.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega is expected back on Impact next week. He’s also expected to headline some PPVs for the promotion. Dave Meltzer wrote:

“We do know that Omega will make appearances on Impact television, including back on 12/15, and headline at least some Impact PPV shows.”

- Advertisement -

Impact teased a program between its world champion, Rich Swann, and Omega last week. Swann was seen being denied access to Omega and Callis’ luxury bus because he “wasn’t on the list.”

Swann is scheduled to defend the Impact World Championship against Chris Bey this Saturday at Final Resolution. The show will air on Impact’s streaming service, Impact Plus. Moose has also been angling for a shot at Swann’s title.

Original Plan For Kenny Omega & Hangman Page’s AEW Tag Team

Impact Final Resolution

The lineup for Impact’s Final Resolution event on Saturday is below:

  • Impact World Championship
    Rich Swann (c) vs Chris Bey
  • Karl Anderson vs Ethan Page
  • Knockouts Championship
    Deonna Purrazzo vs Rosemary
  • Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb vs Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards
  • Old School Rules
    (If Larry D loses he’s charged with attempted murder, if he wins, he’s not)
    Larry D vs Tommy Dreamer
  • Eric Young vs Rhino
  • X-Division Championship
    Open Challenge (Defeat Rohit Challenge)
    Rohit Raju (c) vs TBA
  • Hernandez vs Fallah Bah
  • The Sea Stars vs Havok & Nevaeh
ViaWrestling Observer Newsletter

