Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected Back In WWE

Ronda Rousey is still under contract to WWE. Paul Heyman also recently hinted that WWE and Rousey may have secretly signed an extension. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey is expected back for WrestleMania next year.

“Rousey is still under contract and was expected to do WrestleMania in Los Angeles,” wrote Dave Meltzer. Los Angeles is currently scheduled to host WrestleMania 37 but recent reports have suggested WWE could move the event.

Rousey hasn’t wrestled in WWE since the main event of WrestleMania 35. She faced both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair on the show.

Paul Heyman recently spoke to the NY Post about Rousey possibly having signed an extension with WWE.

“That’s another funny thing about people who don’t discuss their business in public forums, everyone presumes that Ronda Rousey’s contract expires at a certain time,” said Heyman. “I don’t understand why people don’t realize that perhaps, just perhaps, Ronda Rousey’s contract has been extended or she has worked out a new deal and it would not benefit either WWE or Ronda Rousey to go public with that information. But why wouldn’t people understand that it would be kept secret?”