Friday, October 16, 2020

Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected Back In WWE

Ronda Rousey hasn't competed in WWE since WrestleMania 35.

By Ian Carey
Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is still under contract to WWE. Paul Heyman also recently hinted that WWE and Rousey may have secretly signed an extension. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey is expected back for WrestleMania next year.

“Rousey is still under contract and was expected to do WrestleMania in Los Angeles,” wrote Dave Meltzer. Los Angeles is currently scheduled to host WrestleMania 37 but recent reports have suggested WWE could move the event.

- Advertisement -

Rousey hasn’t wrestled in WWE since the main event of WrestleMania 35. She faced both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair on the show.

Paul Heyman recently spoke to the NY Post about Rousey possibly having signed an extension with WWE.

“That’s another funny thing about people who don’t discuss their business in public forums, everyone presumes that Ronda Rousey’s contract expires at a certain time,” said Heyman. “I don’t understand why people don’t realize that perhaps, just perhaps, Ronda Rousey’s contract has been extended or she has worked out a new deal and it would not benefit either WWE or Ronda Rousey to go public with that information. But why wouldn’t people understand that it would be kept secret?”

Trending Articles

NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 17 (A Block Playoffs)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch live on NJPW World with a paid subscription....
Read more
WWE

Paul Heyman Provides Update On ‘Free Agent’ Brock Lesnar’s Status

People have been wondering when we are gonna see Brock Lesnar back on WWE TV since his contract expired in April and...
Read more
WWE

John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Married

John Cena has tied the knot again. The legendary WWE Superstar and Shay Shariatzadeh were married Tuesday, October 12th in Tampa, FL....
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (10/14): One Year Anniversary, All Titles On The Line

AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It was the one year anniversary show and all titles were defended tonight....
Read more
Featured

WWE Raw Underground “Considered Done” (Report)

WWE's Raw Underground concept appears to be winding down. The latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Shane McMahon's underground...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected Back In WWE

Ronda Rousey is still under contract to WWE. Paul Heyman also recently hinted that WWE and Rousey may have secretly signed an...
Read more
Impact

Impact Announces 10 Entrees Into Call Your Shot Gauntlet

Impact Wrestling will present Bound For Glory on October 24th, 2020. Several big matches are confirmed for the show including a Call...
Read more
Wrestling News

Several More Undertaker Documentaries Coming To The WWE Network

Beginning October 25th, 2020, the WWE Network will air a new documentary on the Undertaker every Sunday for 5 straight weeks. Perhaps...
Read more
Wrestling News

Roman Reigns Doesn’t Consider Himself A Heel

Roman Reigns says he doesn't see his character as a babyface or a heel. According to comments he made recently during an...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Collective Issues Statement On COVID Cases, Urges Fans To Get Tested

Multiple wrestlers have tested positive for COVID-19 after performing at the Collective series of independent wrestling events in Indiana this weekend. As...
Read more
AEW

Eddie Kingston Cut A Promo After Dynamite Went Off The Air (Video)

Eddie Kingston has certainly made an impact in AEW in the short time he's been with the promotion. He answered Cody's open...
Read more
Featured

WWE Raw Underground “Considered Done” (Report)

WWE's Raw Underground concept appears to be winding down. The latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Shane McMahon's underground...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan Talks Pitching AEW Dynamite To Other Networks

All Elite Wrestling just celebrated the 1-year anniversary of Dynamite on TNT. Tony Khan spoke to Bleacher Report this week and...
Read more
WWE

Gangrel Reveals Which AEW Star Was Originally Supposed To Get Christian’s Spot In The Brood

The Brood was a staple of the Attitude Era and the group helped launch the careers of both Edge and Christian. However,...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 17 (A Block Playoffs)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch live on NJPW World with a paid subscription....
Read more
WWE

Paul Heyman Teases Secret WWE Contract Extension For Ronda Rousey

With reports confirming that Ronda Rousey's current WWE contract expires shortly after WrestleMania 37, fans are wondering if and when we'll see...
Read more
WWE

Wade Barrett On How Long It Will Take Him To Get Back In The Ring Shape

Wade Barrett has shown interest in making an in-ring return after joining the NXT brand as a commentator and he has also...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC