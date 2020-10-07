Update On When Ronda Rousey’s WWE Contract Expires

Ronda Rousey hasn’t wrestled for WWE since the main event of WrestleMania 35. While it has been a year and a half since Rousey has been a part of WWE programming and storylines, she is still under contract to the promotion.

Rousey’s contract has approximately six months left on it, according to Pwinsider. This means Rousey is under contract through to WrestleMania 37, although there is no guarantee she will be participating in that event.

One of my fav matches – such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day ??? looking forward to a rematch someday @NatbyNature! https://t.co/CVNWBU0n8m — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) September 17, 2020

Rousey’s WWE Future

Rousey has frequently expressed interest in one day returning to WWE. She stated post-WM35 that she was taking an “impregnation faction” to start a family. As of yet, Rousey has not announced a pregnancy, however.

Rousey was recently spotted training in a wrestling ring with Teal Piper, the daughter of “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

Natalya also teased that she was training with someone but couldn’t name who, leading to speculation it was Rousey.

Finished a wrestling practice in our ring… @TJWilson ran our practice with “Dr Tom” @drtomprichard man in the middle drills. Forgot how much I love/hate those drills! So much fun … wish I could tell you who i trained with!!

??????? — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) October 5, 2020

Ronda Rousey has been spending a lot of time on her self-sufficient California Ranch nicknamed “Browsey Acres”. She frequently posts videos to her official YouTube channel of her tending to the goats and other parts of the ranch. WWE Superstars such as Paige, D-Von Dudley, and others have made cameos on her channel.

Rousey also frequently plays video games live on Facebook while raising money for charities.