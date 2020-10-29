Thursday, October 29, 2020

Update On Who Missed Halloween Havoc Due To Outbreak At WWE PC

Plans for Halloween Havoc were foced to change.

By Ian Carey
Capitol Wrestling Center
WWE's Capitol Wrestling Center

Yesterday, it was reported that WWE was again dealing with positive COVID-19 tests from its Performance Center in Orlando. The outbreak was expected to impact what happened at last night’s Halloween Havoc. According to comments made on Wrestling Observer Radio, Indie Hartwell was forced to miss the show. She was replaced by someone wearing a Scream costume.

“I was told none of the TV people tested positive. There were people who are quarantined,” said Dave Meltzer. “The only name that I know that was booked on the show tonight that wasn’t there was Indie Hartwell, who was going to do a run-in.”

- Advertisement -

“The person in the Scream mask that helped Candice LeRae was supposed to be Indie Hartwell and may end up being called Indie Hartwell because she never unmasked. The idea was for her to unmask as Indie Hartwell but she wasn’t there it was somebody else under the thing.”

Meltzer would continue to say that some but not all of the people who were forced to quarantine are not regulars on NXT programming.

Both Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae benefitted from interference from someone in a Scream mask at Halloween Havoc. Gargano won the North American Championship in his match but LeRae was defeated by Io Shirai.

Trending Articles

WWE

Becky Lynch Shows Off Baby Bump In Shadow Photo

Becky Lynch decided it was time to show off the first photo of her baby bump as she’s expecting her first child...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results (10/28): Two Title Matches, McAfee’s Faction

The October 28, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. 
Read more
WWE

Bully Ray: “I Do Not Want The Hollywood Version of The Rock in this Roman Reigns Storyline”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the Roman Reigns main event run...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Shortens Matt Riddle’s Ring Name

Weeks after being drafted to WWE's Raw brand, Matt Riddle is the latest WWE wrestler to have his name shortened. Matt Riddle...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (10/28): Town Hall Meeting, Title Eliminator Tournament

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, Miro and Kip Sabian attacked Best Friends backstage....
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

MLW

MLW Fusion Restart Announced For November 18th

Major League Wrestling's #TheRestart campaign has come to a head. In a video released Thursday night, it was revealed that MLW Fusion...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Shortens Matt Riddle’s Ring Name

Weeks after being drafted to WWE's Raw brand, Matt Riddle is the latest WWE wrestler to have his name shortened. Matt Riddle...
Read more
WWE

WWE Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

WWE released its Q3 2020 financial results Thursday afternoon. Visit Corporate.WWE.com for the full breakdown, with more detailed financial data.
Read more
Wrestling News

NXT Halloween Havoc Tops AEW Dynamite In Viewership (10/28)

WWE's decision to revive the classic WCW Halloween Havoc theme brought the NXT brand a rare viewership victory over AEW Dynamite.
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Chelsea Green’s Main Roster Call Up

Chelsea Green's last official match was on May 27th, 2020. She teamed with Charlotte Flair on NXT and defeated the team of...
Read more
Wrestling News

Original Idea For Mia Yim/Reckoning’s “Possession” On RAW

During a match between Retribution and the Hurt Business on RAW this week, Reckoning (aka Mia Yim) entered the ring and appeared...
Read more
NXT

Pat McAfee On Internet Wrestling Fans: “They’ve Ruined Something That I Loved”

Pat McAfee revealed that Pete Dunne has joined his stable in NXT. The group also consists of the NXT tag team champions,...
Read more
WWE

Bully Ray: “I Do Not Want The Hollywood Version of The Rock in this Roman Reigns Storyline”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the Roman Reigns main event run...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC