Update On Who Missed Impact’s Recent Tapings

Impact may have been missing some key players at its recent tapings.

Impact Wrestling is reported to have filmed enough content recently to cover several months worth of television. The company filmed at a studio in Tennessee last week but according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, multiple key names were not in attendance.

The most notable name to not attend the recent tapings is the Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard. She is from the California area and is said to have not traveled to Tennessee. Blanchard was scheduled to defend her title against Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards in a triple threat match at Rebellion but it is now not clear if that match will take place.

“Blanchard not coming was her own choice, unlike with AEW where the California crew was told not to come,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Ethan Page and Josh Alexander, the North, looked as though they were about to enter a program with TJP & Fallah Bah but it is likely neither Page nor Alexander was at the last set of tapings. Page and Alexander are both from Ontario, Canada and would not have been able to travel in. They did, however, offer the recently released Eric Young a spot in their faction:

Although not confirmed, it is believed that Sami Callihan did attend the tapings after stating awhile back he would not be wrestling during the pandemic. His match against Ken Shamrock was announced as airing next week.

It’s not clear if one of or both Jordynne Grace and/or Taya Valkyrie missed the tapings. Valkyrie was scheduled to challenge Grace for the Knockouts Title in a Full Metal Mayhem match at Rebellion. That match does not appear to be advertised for the show anymore.

Impact Wrestling Rebellion Lineup

On the last episode of Impact, they announced several matches for night 1 of Rebellion (next week) but just one match for night 2.

Here is what the company has announced thus far:

Night 1:

X-Division Championship

Ace Austin (c) vs Willie Mack

Ace Austin (c) vs Willie Mack Kylie Rae vs Kiera Hogan

Tommy Dreamer, Rhino & TBD vs OVE (Madman Fulton, Dave & Jake Crist)

Ken Shamrock vs Sami Callihan

Night 2: