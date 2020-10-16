Friday, October 16, 2020

Update On Why Lars Sullivan Was Out Of Action For So Long

Lars Sullivan will have his first match in 494 days tonight on Smackdown.

By Ian Carey
Lars Sullivan
Lars Sullivan. Image credit: WWE.com

Lars Sullivan is scheduled to have his first match in 494 days tonight on Smackdown. He’ll face Jeff Hardy in his first match since June 10th, 2019. According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason Sullivan was gone for so long is that he developed an infection in his knee after surgery.

“Sullivan had major knee surgery, and it got infected at one point keeping him out even longer. But he has been ready for some time and they waited until this week to bring him back,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Sullivan made his surprise return on the first night of the draft. He then attacked the Miz and John Morrison this week on RAW. He was announced as having been drafted by Smackdown on night 2 of the draft.

Titus O’Neil On Working With Lars Sullivan

Sullivan was fined $100,000 for comments he made on message boards and social media before being signed to WWE. The company was aware of his past comments before he was signed. Sullivan is said to have apologized to numerous people backstage and has been working with Titus O’Neil to become a better person.

“People automatically called for him to be fired, called for him to be ostracized,” Titus said on the E&C podcast about Lars last year.

“I looked at a man that was humbled, very apologetic, really very misguided as well,” Titus continued. “We dwelled and we talked about some things. Not to say there is ever an excuse but until you know somebody’s story, until you know someone personally, you can’t take it personally, and you can’t come up with your own conclusions. Because there is a conclusion and there is a reason why people get to a certain point and do certain things.”

Titus O’Neil’s book “There’s No Such Thing As A Bad Kid” can be purchased here.

“I believe in my heart that this situation with Lars will be a teachable moment for everybody from all walks of life,” Titus continued. “And I’m willing to put my name on this situation, just going with my gut and my heart, simply because of how he came to me as a man and came to other people as a man.” 

Update On Why Lars Sullivan Was Out Of Action For So Long

