Monday, September 28, 2020

Update On Why Women’s Tag Title Match Didn’t Happen At Clash of Champions

The Women's Tag Team titles were not defended at Clash of Champions.

By Ian Carey

WWE announced on the Clash of Champions Kickoff show that the scheduled women’s tag-team title match would not take place on the show. Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax were set to defend their title against Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan, the Riott Squad.

It was announced that both Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax were not cleared to compete on the PPV. According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer, they were removed from the show due to COVID-19 concerns.

- Advertisement -

“Nikki Cross and Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were all called…they were not medically cleared,” said Dave Meltzer.

“The actual issue is, you know it’s the COVID situation,” he continued. “I know at least one of the three and I think two of the three do not have COVID but they were in contact with someone who does. It might even be all three. But I know for sure one and I think two but it’s still they were afraid of a COVID spread.”

He would continue to say that at least two of the three wrestlers are not unhealthy.

“I don’t know how all their healths are but at least two of the three are not unhealthy as we speak,” Meltzer continued.

Nia Jax commented on the situation via Twitter:

Trending Articles

Results

WWE Clash Of Champions Results: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Sasha Banks Returns

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 aired on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome in Orlando. It was announced during the Kickoff Show...
Read more
WWE

Speculation Over Nikki Cross’ Status For Clash Of Champions PPV

WWE has announced Nikki Cross vs. Bayley for the SmackDown women's title at the Clash Of Champions PPV tonight but some latest...
Read more
WWE

Angel Garza Injured At WWE Clash Of Champions

Andrade and Angel Garza didn’t make it to the top of the tag team division on Monday Night RAW, but there’s more...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Talks WWE ‘Not Seeing’ Daniel Bryan as a Major Star Initially

Former WWE Agent and AEW on-screen coach Arn Anderson recently discussed the 2010 Night of Champions PPV on the ARN podcast. One...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Retains WWE Title, Legends Appear At Clash Of Champions

The rematch between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton was a memorable Ambulance Match.  McIntyre put the WWE Title on...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Impact

Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes Gone From Impact Wrestling

Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes are no longer with Impact Wrestling. According to a report from PW Insider, the pair's departure...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Angel Garza Following Injury At Clash Of Champions

Angel Garza was injured last night at Clash of Champions. He was teaming with Andrade in a RAW tag-team title match against...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Why Women’s Tag Title Match Didn’t Happen At Clash of Champions

WWE announced on the Clash of Champions Kickoff show that the scheduled women's tag-team title match would not take place on the...
Read more
Results

WWE Clash Of Champions Results: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Sasha Banks Returns

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 aired on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome in Orlando. It was announced during the Kickoff Show...
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title At WWE Clash Of Champions

In what was a family feud, Roman Reigns is still standing tall as the Universal Champion.  Jey Uso, the...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Retains WWE Title, Legends Appear At Clash Of Champions

The rematch between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton was a memorable Ambulance Match.  McIntyre put the WWE Title on...
Read more
WWE

Angel Garza Injured At WWE Clash Of Champions

Andrade and Angel Garza didn’t make it to the top of the tag team division on Monday Night RAW, but there’s more...
Read more
WWE

WWE Confirms 2020 Draft Dates

WWE has announced a Draft is taking place next month. The company did so during Sunday’s broadcast of the Clash of Champions...
Read more
WWE

Sami Zayn Wins Intercontinental Title At WWE Clash Of Champions

The battle to find out the true WWE Intercontinental Champion was an impressive spectacle, but it was Sami Zayn who pulled off...
Read more
WWE

Speculation Over Nikki Cross’ Status For Clash Of Champions PPV

WWE has announced Nikki Cross vs. Bayley for the SmackDown women's title at the Clash Of Champions PPV tonight but some latest...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Talks WWE ‘Not Seeing’ Daniel Bryan as a Major Star Initially

Former WWE Agent and AEW on-screen coach Arn Anderson recently discussed the 2010 Night of Champions PPV on the ARN podcast. One...
Read more
Wrestling News

T-BAR & Retribution Continue To Cause Chaos On Social Media

The former Dominic Dijakovic is now known as Retribution's T-BAR. Since the faction was given new names recently, many of them have...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC