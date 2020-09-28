Update On Why Women’s Tag Title Match Didn’t Happen At Clash of Champions

WWE announced on the Clash of Champions Kickoff show that the scheduled women’s tag-team title match would not take place on the show. Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax were set to defend their title against Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan, the Riott Squad.

It was announced that both Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax were not cleared to compete on the PPV. According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer, they were removed from the show due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Nikki Cross and Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were all called…they were not medically cleared,” said Dave Meltzer.

“The actual issue is, you know it’s the COVID situation,” he continued. “I know at least one of the three and I think two of the three do not have COVID but they were in contact with someone who does. It might even be all three. But I know for sure one and I think two but it’s still they were afraid of a COVID spread.”

He would continue to say that at least two of the three wrestlers are not unhealthy.

“I don’t know how all their healths are but at least two of the three are not unhealthy as we speak,” Meltzer continued.

Nia Jax commented on the situation via Twitter: