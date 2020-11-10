Update On WWE Leaving The Amway Center, Possible New Venues

With the NBA set to return on December 22nd and the Orlando Magic set to return to the Amway Center, WWE has reportedly been given a date that they must move out of the venue by. According to comments made by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, other nearby venues are being discussed as the new home for RAW and Smackdown broadcasts.

“The contract is through whatever it is, like November 24th but I think that they’ve been given like 2 more weeks and then they’ve got to go because the Amway Center has got to get ready for the Orlando Magic games,” Dave Meltzer said. “They have been given like an out date, I think it’s right around December 4th.”

- Advertisement -

Meltzer then continued to say he has heard that Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg is an option. The Tampa Bay Rays play their home games there. Although it is called a “field” the venue is actually indoors and does not have a retractable roof.

“I don’t know where they are going. Believe it or not, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg has been talked about, which is a baseball stadium. I don’t know how you run that every week,” Meltzer continued.