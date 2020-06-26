Update On WWE Taping Schedule Amidst Positive COVID-19 Tests

WWE employees continue to come out publicly and announce they have tested positive for COVID-19.

WWE employees continue to come out publicly and announce they have tested positive for COVID-19. Despite this, the company still plans on pushing forward with tapings scheduled for today and tomorrow.

According to a report from PW Insider, WWE plans to tape tonight’s episode of Smackdown this afternoon. WWE will also tape Monday’s edition of RAW today. The company also plans to continue taping episodes tomorrow from the WWE Performance Center. The report continues to say that there are people at all levels of WWE concerned about the recent positive tests. Some employees are said to be in disbelief at others who are attending bars and social gatherings in the area despite the positive tests within the company.

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown may have been changed. Drew Gulak was at one point scheduled to challenge AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship on the show. That match is no longer being advertised on WWE.com, however. Additionally, WWE has announced that part of tonight’s Smackdown will air the Boneyard match from WrestleMania between AJ Styles and the Undertaker.

Sheamus and Jeff Hardy were also scheduled for a segment on tonight’s Smackdown. It is not clear if that segment is still happening tonight, however.

“WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future,” reads a WWE statement sent to media on the matter.