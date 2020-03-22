Update On WWE Taping Schedule & WrestleMania 36

WWE reportedly taped two episodes of Friday Night Smackdown and two episodes of 205 Live yesterday at the WWE Performance Center. According to a report from PW Insider, it was a long day of tapings for the company as WWE seeks to ensure they have content prepared for the next several weeks.

Today, NXT is scheduled for tapings from the Performance Center. The plan is then to present a live episode of RAW from the same venue on Monday night. RAW will be back in the Performance Center on Tuesday to then tape several more episodes to ensure WWE has content up until April 6th.

Some portions of WrestleMania 36 will be taped on Tuesday and Wednesday. The show will not air live and recent internal memos are reported to have circulated within the company to avoid tag lines such as “live on WWE Network” or “streaming live.”

WWE WrestleMania 36 will now air on the WWE Network as a two-night event on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 in Orlando, Florida from the WWE Performance Center.

WrestleMania 36 Lineup