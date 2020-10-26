Update On WWE’s Agreement With The Amway Center

WWE announced an agreement with Orlando’s Amway Center back in August to host its RAW, Smackdown, and PPV shows. WWE’s agreement with the venue has less than 1-month left on it, however, and with the NBA possibly returning to the venue in December, WWE could be looking for a new home soon.

Orlando-based reporter Jon Alba tweeted out several updates to this story today. He noted that he has obtained a copy of the amended contract between WWE and the Amway Center.

I have received the amendment to the contract between the city of Orlando and #WWE to hold the ThunderDome at Amway Center. Officially, it runs through November 24. pic.twitter.com/QRLMiCzb1k — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 26, 2020

- Advertisement -

Alba continued to note that with the Orlando Magic returning to the venue in December, in addition to the Orlando Solar Bears hockey team, WWE will be looking for a new home venue for December.

“The contract itself has not changed between #WWE and Amway Center. With the #NBA looking to start its season in December, and the #ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears beginning play as well on approximately Dec. 11, this appears to be the end of ThunderDome’s run in Orlando,” Alba continued to Tweet.

I had been working on this request for information for nearly a month. Apologies for the delay. Finally was able to get it today.



Amazingly, #WWE has run every single one of its shows in Orlando since March 13, the first Smackdown empty-arena show. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 26, 2020

At one point, it was felt the NBA would not be returning until January. The league has recently floated the idea of returning in late December, however.