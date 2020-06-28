Update On WWE’s Taping Schedule This Week

WWE has a busy week of taping upcoming. The company was scheduled to tape two nights of Smackdown on Friday but only ended up taping the one which aired that night. The episode also featured a re-airing of the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania between AJ Styles and the Undertaker. The company is also believed to have taped this coming Monday’s RAW from the Performance Center yesterday.

John Pollock of Post Wrestling was the first to report WWE’s taping schedule this week.

Here is the company’s upcoming taping schedule for this week:

Wednesday, July 1st, 2020: WWE will tape two episodes of NXT from Full Sail University this Wednesday. One will air that night and the other will air the following week. Both episodes are being branded as “The Great American Bash.” An NXT Championship match between Adam Cole and Keith Lee is scheduled for the July 8th episode.

Thursday, July 2nd, 2020: Two episodes of Smackdown will be taped. One will air the following evening and the other the week after.

Friday, July 3rd, 2020: Two episodes of RAW and Main Event will be taped.

WWE is not taping Sunday through Tuesday this week.

It is not clear at the moment how much of WWE’s roster will miss some of these shows. Several absences were noted on Friday’s episode of Smackdown. These included AJ Styles, who had been scheduled for a match with Drew Gulak. A segment involving Sheamus and Jeff Hardy was also postponed until next week.