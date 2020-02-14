Update On Rusev’s Contract Dispute With WWE, Super Showdown Appearance

Latest on if the contract dispute between the two parties have been solved

When WWE announced Rusev for a gauntlet match at the upcoming Super Showdown event, a lot of people started wondering if his contract dispute with the company has been resolved but latest reports suggest that this isn’t the case.

According to reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rusev’s dispute with the company is still ongoing and him being booked for the event is not a sign of things getting settled.

For those who don’t know, it was reported earlier this month that WWE has pulled Rusev from TV due a contract dispute, though not many details were revealed about the situation between the two parties.

The Bulgarian Brute last appeared on WWE programming during the January 20 episode of Monday Night Raw where he teamed up with Liv Morgan and lost a mixed tag match to Bobby Lashley and Lana.

Rusev has been unhappy with his position for a while and many believe that he will be leaving the company once his current contract expires.

The former US Champion had also changed his twitter bio back in mid-January to indicate that he will be a free agent soon but he has since removed the reference and the Newsletter is reporting that there is still “plenty of time” left on his current contract.

Whether or not he actually leaves WWE will be revealed in future but one thing we know is that his wife Lana will be staying with the company for the foreseeable future as she has recently signed a new 5 year deal with the promotion.

Rusev will be competing in a gauntlet match alongside AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, Bobby Lashley, and WWE United States Champion Andrade at the upcoming Super Showdown event for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy.