Update Why Sarah Logan Wasn’t On RAW

There were numerous reports on Monday that a recently released wrestler from WWE would be returning on RAW. Further reports revealed that Sarah Logan was the wrestler in question. Her return did not happen, however. According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer, Logan’s return had been scheduled but was pulled last minute.

According to the report, Logan’s return had been scripted but was pulled after the show had already started. It was also noted that Logan has not officially been rehired by the company. Additionally, it was noted that all recently released wrestlers are being paid for 90 days and WWE feels they can still use them during this time.

Former 205 Live General Manager, Drake Maverick, was released last week but will still be participating in the interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament.

Logan was shown on RAW last night in two different highlight packages. Shayna Baszler broke her arm in storyline the previous week and replays of the segment were shown on RAW. Logan was also featured in highlights packages of the Riott Squad before the Liv Morgan vs Ruby Riott match last night.

There are no further updates on if Logan will be rehired by the company or not.