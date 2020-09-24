Updated Card For Takeover 31, NXT Preview For Next Week

Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the following matches are confirmed for NXT Takeover 31:

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae

North American Champion Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

TakeOver: 31 takes place on Sunday, October 4th from Full Sail University. The show will air live on the WWE Network.

Two matches have been confirmed for next week’s NXT broadcast on the USA Network, including a #1 contender’s match for the NXT Tag-Team Championships.

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Undisputed Era

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai

The winner of the tag team #1 contender’s match will face Breezango at Takeover 31.