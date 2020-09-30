Updated Card For Victory Road, Impact Preview For Next Week

This Saturday night, Impact Wrestling presents Victory Road on Impact Plus. The following matches are now confirmed for this special event:
- Impact World Champion Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards
- Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susie
- Rhino & Heath vs. Reno Scum (Unsanctioned Match)
- Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer
- Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood
- The Defeat Rohit Challenge
Impact has confirmed two matches or next week’s TV broadcast:
- Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
- Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie
