Updated Card For Victory Road, Impact Preview For Next Week

This Saturday night, Impact Wrestling presents Victory Road on Impact Plus. The following matches are now confirmed for this special event:

Impact World Champion Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susie

Rhino & Heath vs. Reno Scum (Unsanctioned Match)

Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer

Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood

The Defeat Rohit Challenge

Impact has confirmed two matches or next week’s TV broadcast:

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie