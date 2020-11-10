Updated Card For WWE Survivor Series (11/22)

Following Monday’s WW Raw, here’s the updated card for Survivor Series. The pay-per-view will feature a Raw vs. SmackDown theme, as well as a celebration of The Undertaker’s 30 year career.
- WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns
- Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks
- Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits
- United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
- 5-on-5 Elimination Match: Team RAW (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Matt Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Corbin, 1 More TBD)
- 5-on-5 Elimination Match: Team RAW (Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, & Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, 3 More TBD)
Survivor Series takes place on Sunday, November 22nd. The show airs live on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.
