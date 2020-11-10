Updated Card For WWE Survivor Series (11/22)

Following Monday’s WW Raw, here’s the updated card for Survivor Series. The pay-per-view will feature a Raw vs. SmackDown theme, as well as a celebration of The Undertaker’s 30 year career.

WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

5-on-5 Elimination Match: Team RAW (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Matt Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Corbin, 1 More TBD)

5-on-5 Elimination Match: Team RAW (Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, & Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, 3 More TBD)

Survivor Series takes place on Sunday, November 22nd. The show airs live on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.