Updated Card For WWE Survivor Series With Roman Reigns’ New Opponent & Other Changes

There have been some changes to the card for Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series PPV.

The biggest thing to note is Randy Orton no longer facing WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. During Monday’s episode of RAW, “The Viper” failed to successfully retain the WWE Title against Drew McIntyre. Instead, McIntyre won the title.

Due to WWE touting this as a champion vs. champion match, McIntyre will replace Orton in the bout to face Reigns. There’s no word yet on what Orton will do on this show.

WWE has also made a change to the Women’s Team RAW for Survivor Series by pulling Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke from the match. WWE did an injury angle with these two stars thanks to an attack on Rose by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a match while Brooke was attacked by Reckoning backstage a little bit later.

Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans will be working the match in their places.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Team RAW (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, TBA) – Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, and Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, TBA) – Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Drew McIntyre Wins WWE Title On RAW