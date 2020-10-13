Updated Raw And SmackDown Rosters After Night Two Of Drafts

The WWE Draft 2020 began with last week’s episode of SmackDown and it concluded with this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Both the nights saw some pretty big changes to the WWE rosters including the likes of Seth Rollins & Rey Mysterio moving to SmackDown and Braun Strowman & The Fiend moving to Raw.

There were several names which were left undrafted as well and people like Andrade have become free agents and they are free to sign with the brand of their choosing.

Overall, the Drafts have created interesting opportunities for new feuds and we will have to see how WWE utilises the refreshed rosters. Below you can check out the updated rosters for Raw and SmackDown after the night two of Draft:

Superstars drafted to Raw:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka

Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

The Hurt Business Including the US Champion Bobbly Lashley

24/7 Champion R Truth

AJ Styles

Naomi

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Ricochet

Mandy Rose

The Miz & John Morrison

Dana Brooke

Angel Garza

Humberto Carrillo

Tucker

Drew Gulak

Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton

Charlotte Flair

Braun Strowman

Matt Riddle

Jeff Hardy

Retribution

Keith Lee

Alexa Bliss

Elias

Lacey Evans

Sheamus

Nikki Cross

Dabba-Kato

Titus O’Neil

Peyton Royce

Akira Tozawa

Lana

Riddick Moss

Arturo Ruas

Superstars drafted to SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins

Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair

Jey Uso

Dominick & Rey Mysterio

Big E

Otis

Murphy

Kalisto

Shorty G

Daniel Bryan

Kevin Owens

Lars Sullivan

King Corbin

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Apollo Crews

Carmella

Aleister Black

Natalya

Riott Squad

You can check out the list of free agents after the night two of drafts which includes several former champions from NXT and more here.