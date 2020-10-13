Updated Raw And SmackDown Rosters After Night Two Of Drafts

The WWE Draft 2020 began with last week’s episode of SmackDown and it concluded with this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.
Both the nights saw some pretty big changes to the WWE rosters including the likes of Seth Rollins & Rey Mysterio moving to SmackDown and Braun Strowman & The Fiend moving to Raw.
There were several names which were left undrafted as well and people like Andrade have become free agents and they are free to sign with the brand of their choosing.
Overall, the Drafts have created interesting opportunities for new feuds and we will have to see how WWE utilises the refreshed rosters. Below you can check out the updated rosters for Raw and SmackDown after the night two of Draft:
Updated Raw And SmackDown Rosters After Draft
Superstars drafted to Raw:
- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre
- Raw Women’s Champion Asuka
- Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods
- The Hurt Business Including the US Champion Bobbly Lashley
- 24/7 Champion R Truth
- AJ Styles
- Naomi
- Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
- Ricochet
- Mandy Rose
- The Miz & John Morrison
- Dana Brooke
- Angel Garza
- Humberto Carrillo
- Tucker
- Drew Gulak
- Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado
- “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
- Randy Orton
- Charlotte Flair
- Braun Strowman
- Matt Riddle
- Jeff Hardy
- Retribution
- Keith Lee
- Alexa Bliss
- Elias
- Lacey Evans
- Sheamus
- Nikki Cross
- Dabba-Kato
- Titus O’Neil
- Peyton Royce
- Akira Tozawa
- Lana
- Riddick Moss
- Arturo Ruas
Superstars drafted to SmackDown
- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
- SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley
- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits
- Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
- Seth Rollins
- Sasha Banks
- Bianca Belair
- Jey Uso
- Dominick & Rey Mysterio
- Big E
- Otis
- Murphy
- Kalisto
- Shorty G
- Daniel Bryan
- Kevin Owens
- Lars Sullivan
- King Corbin
- Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
- Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
- Apollo Crews
- Carmella
- Aleister Black
- Natalya
- Riott Squad
You can check out the list of free agents after the night two of drafts which includes several former champions from NXT and more here.