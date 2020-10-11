Updated WWE Rosters Following Supplemental Draft Picks

WWE announced 20 draft picks Friday night on Smackdown and another 5 the following day on Talking Smack. 5 Superstars were left as free agents. The Draft will continue on RAW Monday night.
The supplemental draft picks named on Talking Smack yesterday were:
Raw – Humberto Carrillo
SmackDown – Murphy
Raw – Tucker
SmackDown – Kalisto
Raw – Drew Gulak
RAW Roster thus far:
Men’s Singles Division:
- Drew McIntyre (WWE Champion)
- The Hurt Business (United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP)
- AJ Styles
- Ricochet
- Humberto Carrillo
- Tucker
- Drew Gulak
- Angel Garza
Women’s Singles Division:
- Asuka (RAW Women’s Champion)
- Naomi
- Mandy Rose
- Dana Brooke
Male Tag Teams:
- Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (Smackdown Tag Team Champions)
- The Miz and John Morrison
Women’s Tag Teams:
- Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions)
Smackdown Roster thus far:
Men’s Singles Division:
- Universal Champion Roman Reigns
- Seth Rollins
- Jey Uso
- Big E
- Otis
- Rey Mysterio
- Dominik Mysterio
- Murphy
- Kalisto
Women’s Singles Division:
- Sasha Banks
- Bianca Belair
The 5 Superstars eligible to be drafted in the first 5 rounds who have been left free agents are:
- Chad Gable
- Lince Dorado
- Gran Metalik
- Mickie James
- Elias
Eligible to be drafted beginning on Monday:
The following Superstars can be drafted beginning on RAW this Monday:
- Andrade
- Bayley
- Aleister Black
- Alexa Bliss
- Daniel Bryan
- Carmella
- King Corbin
- Apollo Crews
- Nikki Cross
- Dabba-Kato
- Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
- Erik (of The Viking Raiders)
- Lacey Evans
- Charlotte Flair
- Jeff Hardy
- Billie Kay
- Lana
- Keith Lee
- Riddick Moss
- Natalya
- Titus O’Neil
- Randy Orton
- Kevin Owens
- R-Truth
- RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION)
- Matt Riddle
- The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)
- Peyton Royce
- Arturo Ruas
- Sheamus
- Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
- The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
- Braun Strowman
- Tamina
- Akira Tozawa
- Zelina Vega
- Bray Wyatt
- Sami Zayn