Sunday, October 11, 2020

Updated WWE Rosters Following Supplemental Draft Picks

Here are the updated rosters following Night 1 of the WWE Draft.

By Ian Carey

WWE announced 20 draft picks Friday night on Smackdown and another 5 the following day on Talking Smack. 5 Superstars were left as free agents. The Draft will continue on RAW Monday night.

The supplemental draft picks named on Talking Smack yesterday were:

Raw – Humberto Carrillo
SmackDown – Murphy
Raw – Tucker
SmackDown – Kalisto
Raw – Drew Gulak

RAW Roster thus far:

Men’s Singles Division:

  • Drew McIntyre (WWE Champion)
  • The Hurt Business (United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP)
  • AJ Styles
  • Ricochet
  • Humberto Carrillo
  • Tucker
  • Drew Gulak
  • Angel Garza

Women’s Singles Division:

  • Asuka (RAW Women’s Champion)
  • Naomi
  • Mandy Rose
  • Dana Brooke

Male Tag Teams:

  • Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (Smackdown Tag Team Champions)
  • The Miz and John Morrison

Women’s Tag Teams:

  • Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions)

Smackdown Roster thus far:

Men’s Singles Division:

  • Universal Champion Roman Reigns
  • Seth Rollins
  • Jey Uso
  • Big E
  • Otis
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • Murphy
  • Kalisto

Women’s Singles Division:

  • Sasha Banks
  • Bianca Belair

The 5 Superstars eligible to be drafted in the first 5 rounds who have been left free agents are:

  • Chad Gable
  • Lince Dorado
  • Gran Metalik
  • Mickie James
  • Elias

Eligible to be drafted beginning on Monday:

The following Superstars can be drafted beginning on RAW this Monday:

  • Andrade
  • Bayley
  • Aleister Black
  • Alexa Bliss
  • Daniel Bryan
  • Carmella
  • King Corbin
  • Apollo Crews
  • Nikki Cross
  • Dabba-Kato
  • Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
  • Erik (of The Viking Raiders)
  • Lacey Evans
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Jeff Hardy
  • Billie Kay
  • Lana
  • Keith Lee
  • Riddick Moss
  • Natalya
  • Titus O’Neil
  • Randy Orton
  • Kevin Owens
  • R-Truth
  • RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION)
  • Matt Riddle
  • The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)
  • Peyton Royce
  • Arturo Ruas
  • Sheamus
  • Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
  • The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
  • Braun Strowman
  • Tamina
  • Akira Tozawa
  • Zelina Vega
  • Bray Wyatt
  • Sami Zayn

