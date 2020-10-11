Updated WWE Rosters Following Supplemental Draft Picks

WWE announced 20 draft picks Friday night on Smackdown and another 5 the following day on Talking Smack. 5 Superstars were left as free agents. The Draft will continue on RAW Monday night.

The supplemental draft picks named on Talking Smack yesterday were:

Raw – Humberto Carrillo

SmackDown – Murphy

Raw – Tucker

SmackDown – Kalisto

Raw – Drew Gulak

RAW Roster thus far:

Men’s Singles Division:

Drew McIntyre (WWE Champion)

The Hurt Business (United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP)

AJ Styles

Ricochet

Humberto Carrillo

Tucker

Drew Gulak

Angel Garza

Women’s Singles Division:

Asuka (RAW Women’s Champion)

Naomi

Mandy Rose

Dana Brooke

Male Tag Teams:

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (Smackdown Tag Team Champions)

The Miz and John Morrison

Women’s Tag Teams:

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions)

Smackdown Roster thus far:

Men’s Singles Division:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins

Jey Uso

Big E

Otis

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Murphy

Kalisto

Women’s Singles Division:

Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair

The 5 Superstars eligible to be drafted in the first 5 rounds who have been left free agents are:

Chad Gable

Lince Dorado

Gran Metalik

Mickie James

Elias

Eligible to be drafted beginning on Monday:

The following Superstars can be drafted beginning on RAW this Monday:

Andrade

Bayley

Aleister Black

Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan

Carmella

King Corbin

Apollo Crews

Nikki Cross

Dabba-Kato

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Erik (of The Viking Raiders)

Lacey Evans

Charlotte Flair

Jeff Hardy

Billie Kay

Lana

Keith Lee

Riddick Moss

Natalya

Titus O’Neil

Randy Orton

Kevin Owens

R-Truth

RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION)

Matt Riddle

The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)

Peyton Royce

Arturo Ruas

Sheamus

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Braun Strowman

Tamina

Akira Tozawa

Zelina Vega

Bray Wyatt

Sami Zayn