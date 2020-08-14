Friday, August 14, 2020

Velveteen Dream Has Significant Heat Backstage, TV Return Kept Secret

By Andrew Ravens
Velveteen Dream, real name Patrick Clark, made his television return this past Wednesday night. 

He did so when he was revealed as the third person in the triple treat qualifying match where he battled Cameron Grimes and Kushida. It was booked to determine who would be next to move on to TakeOver: XXX to compete for the NXT Championship. Grimes went over in the contest to advance. 

Fightful Select reports the return of The Velveteen Dream was kept very private, and most wrestlers only knew about it in the minutes ahead of the NXT show.

Sean Ross Sapp wrote, “There has long been significant heat on Velveteen Dream for behavioral issues and what is perceived as preferential treatment in multiple situations that would have had most anyone else fired.” 

It was noted that this was also the case with his return. Regarding sexual assault accusations, WWE has not provided any update on disciplinary action taken towards him.

Dream is slated to battle former NXT Champion Finn Balor on next week’s episode of NXT on the USA Network from Full Sail University. This is considered a big match on a significant show. 

