Vickie Guerrero Officially Signs With AEW

Vickie Guerrero is officially a member of the AEW roster. She was recently announced as the new manager for former AEW Women’s Champion, Nyla Rose. Guerrero spoke to Fansided on her deal with the company.

“I retired from WWE in 2014. My focus was not to return to them. We just had a lot of just difference of opinions and things going on. If it wasn’t going to be for AEW, I don’t think I would be anywhere else, but when AEW presented that there was some opportunity, I gave 100%, just my whole being. I said, ‘I’m here for you and I can’t wait to be a team player with the company.’”

She would continue to say that she has a lot of friends in AEW and that is what kick-started negotiations between the two sides.

“I have a lot of great friends that I’ve known from past years, Cody Rhodes, and Dean Malenko, gosh, just me collaborating and being at different appearances. There’s been conversation back and forth.”

Guerrero accompanied Nyla Rose to the ring recently on the debut episode of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup on YouTube. Her daughter, Shaul Guerrero also made her AEW debut as a ring announcer on the show. Longtime independent wrestler Veda Scott also made her AEW debut on the show in the commentary booth with Tony Schiavone.