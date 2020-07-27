Monday, July 27, 2020

Vickie Guerrero On Why She Prefers AEW Over WWE, Managing Nyla Rose

By Michael Reichlin
Vickie Guerrero (Photo: AEW)
Vickie Guerrero (Photo: AEW)

Vickie Guerrero was interviewed this week by Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture. Vickie spoke about how she came to work for All Elite Wrestling, her time in WWE, how the two companies compare, working with The Undertaker, Vince McMahon, Nyla Rose and more.

Guerrero revealed that she got a text out of the blue from Brandi Rhodes asking if she wanted to do commentary on AEW Dark. She is an AEW fan and was following the product, so it was an easy yes’ for her. After attending one AEW TV taping, she fell in love with how the company operates, the roster, the leadership and the atmosphere.

As for how AEW differs from WWE, Guerrero says Tony Khan is much more approachable than Vince McMahon and it’s easier for talent to pitch ideas to management.

“In WWE you kinda have to wait in line behind a closed door to get your turn to get your ideas in,” she began. “Tony Khan is in the hallway, people can go up to him and talk to him about the show. Tony calls me, I was like ‘oh my gosh he’s calling me.’ I never saw a lot of people in WWE calling the talent. It’s a relaxed atmosphere to where they let the superstar do the creative, the creative aspects for that night. And I just thought that was brilliant. There’s a lot of young people on the roster and I saw the advantage to be able to share my knowledge and experience with them and that was exciting to me because this is how it works, the industry starts with the next generation and if I can share my knowledge and experience with the women there and even the men, I’ve gained something back and given back to them and that’s how we help each other out. So I love that part of it.”

Several weeks ago, Nyla Rose teased that she had selected a new manager to guide her career. It was eventually revealed that Vickie Guerrero was the new advocate for the Native Beast. Vickie says Nyla is a “badass woman” whose style and strengths compliment her own.

“Being the bad guy of course I want to team up with the biggest woman they have on there besides Kong… I get to work with Nyla Rose, get to know her and I loved her character. I loved her attitude, her personality. When they teamed us up, right away we took off with creative ideas and backstage content and t-shirt ideas and what are new hashtag was gonna be and I think she was kinda taken aback a little bit. But at the same time, I wanna show Nyla that I am one hundred percent in and I wanna show AEW that I am not here just because I am a Guerrero or because I am a General Manager. I am here because I want to be part of the team and I want to expand the women’s division and start running with it. I’ve had really good feedback, I am excited.”

Vickie Guerrero sees big potential in AEW’s women’s division. She wants to see the women get more attention and more opportunities, but thinks they’re off to a great start just one year into AEW’s run.

You can listen to Denise Salcedo’s full interview with Vickie Guerrero here:

