Vickie Guerrero Reveals WWE Won’t Allow Superstars On Her Podcast Following AEW Appearance

Vickie Guerrero has revealed that WWE has banned Superstars from appearing on her podcast following her guest commentator spot on an episode of AEW Dark.

Late last year, Vickie Guerrero appeared on an episode of All Elite Wrestling’s YouTube show Dark. She joined Excalibur on commentary duties. During a recent episode of her podcast, Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, Vickie addressed WWE’s reaction to her guest spot. Turns out they weren’t too happy with her decision, as she is no longer allowed to invite WWE Superstars onto her show.

“They [WWE] didn’t call me for two years. What did they expect me to do? Just to sit here and wait for them to call so I could do some work?” Guerrero asked. “I love wrestling. I love to work in the ring. And if someone is giving me an opportunity to go and show up and have some fun, then I should be able to because I’m not obligated to anybody.”

She argued how promotions should encourage their talent to show off their ability and craft, regardless of who they are signed with. Vickie added how there are now enough jobs and promotions to allow everybody an opportunity to work and contribute to the industry.

“So when someone told me I couldn’t interview the Superstars because I went to AEW, I was just like, ‘Wow. They’re gonna be like that.” So you just quietly move on and you see how they are and you just have to take care of your own business.”

Vickie Guerrero appeared on the 12/11 episode of AEW Dark, which you can watch below:

