Saturday, October 3, 2020

Vickie Guerrero Talks How Protective Eddie Was of Kayfabe

The AEW star talks Eddie Guerrero being protective of kayfabe when they first started dating

By Jake Jeremy

AEW on screen manager and former WWE star Vickie Guerrero recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former SmackDown General Manager discussed how her late husband Eddie Guerrero was extremely protective of ‘kayfabe’ when they first started dating.

“Wrestling heritage in Mexico and through the Hispanic community was taken very seriously” Vickie Guerrero began on the show. “You talk about kayfabe? They really protected the business in so many ways. And it wasn’t for three years when I was dating Eddie…he would not let me into any of the secrets or the psychology or anything about wrestling! Because he always told me ‘in due time, I will let you know what’s going on.'”

Vickie Guerrero on Eddie Bleeding In-Ring

- Advertisement -

Vickie Guerrero would then discuss how difficult it was seeing Eddie perform in brutal matches in Mexico before she was ‘smartened’ up the to the business. “I would see the wrestling happening, which was really big from 1986 to 1995. I mean, it was just, when I saw Ari Romero get his fork and make Eddie bleed? It was just like, I was a mess because here’s my boyfriend in the ring bleeding.”

“And there’s diapers full of crap!” Vickie Guerrero would continue. “Fans were throwing them at the heels! I didn’t understand because the wrestling I saw in American TV? With Hulk Hogan and the Von Erichs? There was no diapers with crap being thrown into the ring. ‘So why is it okay here in Mexico but not in the States!?’ I was very green and I didn’t know a lot.”

Guerrero would finish by discussing the sense of family that was a hugely important part of the scene in Mexico. “I did know that going back into the locker room it’s such a deep rooted family history. There’s a love for the sport and everyone is just so appreciative of the sport that they they were involved in.”

Are you enjoying Vickie Guerrero in AEW so far? Let us know in the comments

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/2): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, The Fiend Attacks

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Clash of Champions....
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Taking Over Talent’s Twitch Accounts

Last month, reports circulated that WWE had issued a ban on its talent working with 3rd parties such as Twitch and YouTube....
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Moving WrestleMania 37 Location (Report)

Kevin Owens may once again have his opportunity to jump off the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium.
Read more
WWE

Paige’s Statement On Her Twitch Account After WWE Take Over Report

Paige has gained quite the following on the Twitch platform and based on her recent comments, it’s something that is special to...
Read more
Wrestling News

NXT Takeover Will Have A “New Look” This Sunday At WWE PC

WWE's NXT brand has been filming shows in their longtime home of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. According to a...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Vickie Guerrero Talks How Protective Eddie Was of Kayfabe

AEW on screen manager and former WWE star Vickie Guerrero recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former SmackDown General Manager discussed...
Read more
WWE

Arn Anderson Talks Best Match He’s Ever Seen Live

Former WWE agent and AEW on screen coach Arn Anderson recently answered fan questions on the ARN podcast. One...
Read more
Wrestling News

Read Vince McMahon’s Message To Talent About 3rd Party Services

An email from Vince McMahon to talent on the WWE roster has reportedly been leaked. According to a report from Fightful Select,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Dakota Kai, Zelina Vega, Mia Yim & Others Comment On Twitch Relationship

WWE is reportedly set to assume ownership of the Twitch accounts created by several members of its roster. The talent will still...
Read more
NXT

Kyle O’Reilly Talks Daily Grind Of Type 1 Diabetes

Kyle O'Reilly will headline Takeover 31 tomorrow night against NXT champion Finn Balor. The Undisputed Era member lives with Type 1 diabetes...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On WWE Taking Over Twitch Accounts, Andrew Yang Comments

It was reported recently that WWE is planning on assuming ownership of several Twitch accounts operated by talent on its roster. Paige,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Vickie Guerrero Talks AEW Being “Stress Free”

AEW on screen manager and former WWE star Vickie Guerrero recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The former SmackDown General Manager...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/2): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, The Fiend Attacks

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Clash of Champions....
Read more
WWE

WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Betting Odds

The final betting odds have been released for the WWE NXT TakeOver 31 event from Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center.
Read more
WWE

WWE NXT Returning To Live Weekly Format, Reasons For Performance Center Move

News broke late Thursday night that WWE would not be airing the NXT TakeOver 31 show from Full Sail University. Instead, the...
Read more
WWE

Paige’s Statement On Her Twitch Account After WWE Take Over Report

Paige has gained quite the following on the Twitch platform and based on her recent comments, it’s something that is special to...
Read more
Wrestling News

Joey Ryan Files 3rd Lawsuit Against Canadian Accuser

It has been previously reported that Joey Ryan has launched two separate lawsuits against groups of people who publicly accused him of...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC