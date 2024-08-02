Watch the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Party from Cleveland

WWE held the SummerSlam 2024 Kickoff Party in Cleveland on Friday, August 2, 2024 outside theRocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. This event was free for anyone to attend and marked the beginning of the SummerSlam weekend festivities.

SummerSlam Kickoff Party Highlights:

CM Punk, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins: The Best in the World and The Scottish Warrior deliver one final message before they throw down at SummerSlam.

Ripley promises to bring the Brutality at SummerSlam:

Liv Morgan with some interesting comments of her own:

Triple H and Michael Cole: WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Michael Cole hype up the Cleveland crowd