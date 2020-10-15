Viewership For AEW Dynamite Anniversary & NXT TV (10/14)

AEW scored another win over NXT this week with its Dynamite Anniversary special. Both shows were up this week and benefitted from less competition.

AEW widened the gap over NXT, but expectations were higher since this was a heavily promoted episode. Dynamite viewership was up 9.7% from last week, while NXT increased 1.9%. Here’s the breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

AEW: 826,000 viewers, 0.30 rating (15th on cable for the night)

826,000 viewers, 0.30 rating (15th on cable for the night) NXT: 651,000 viewers, 0.17 rating (51st on cable for the night)

For comparison, Monday’s Raw featuring Night 2 of the 2020 Draft averaged 1.855 million viewers with a 0.57 in the key demo.

