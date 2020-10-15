Thursday, October 15, 2020

Viewership For AEW Dynamite Anniversary & NXT TV (10/14)

By Michael Reichlin
AEW vs. NXT
AEW vs. NXT

AEW scored another win over NXT this week with its Dynamite Anniversary special. Both shows were up this week and benefitted from less competition.

AEW widened the gap over NXT, but expectations were higher since this was a heavily promoted episode. Dynamite viewership was up 9.7% from last week, while NXT increased 1.9%. Here’s the breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

  • AEW: 826,000 viewers, 0.30 rating (15th on cable for the night)
  • NXT: 651,000 viewers, 0.17 rating (51st on cable for the night)
For comparison, Monday’s Raw featuring Night 2 of the 2020 Draft averaged 1.855 million viewers with a 0.57 in the key demo.

You can find full results and our takeaways from both shows below:

