Vignette Aired During NXT Speculated To Be For Killer Kross

Killer Kross is speculated to be the wrestler WWE is teasing with the two vignettes aired during the February 26 episode of WWE NXT.

The cryptic videos show grim and apocalyptic imagery and were not posted online or acknowledged in any way by the company. The themes in the video match that of Killer Kross’ persona.

Here’s the Killer Kross-like tease that aired tonight on #WWENXT ? pic.twitter.com/6oc0dKbvnh — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 27, 2020

Dave Meltzer had suggested that Killer Kross could be the man behind the mysterious glitches seen on SmackDown. The imagery of clock and a letter had many fans speculate that Killer Kross and his girlfriend, Scarlett Bordeaux – who is signed to WWE as well – could be on their way to the main roster. It was also said that he would be given a “fast track” once he signs with the company, and is not expected to take the usual route of going through NXT before joining the main roster.

Killer Kross signed with WWE along with Timothy Thatcher on February 5. The company didn’t announce which brand Kross signed with, it was only reported that both the new signees have reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, to begin training.

Killer Kross has wrestled for promotions such as Lucha Underground and AAA in Mexico, as well as Impact Wrestling in 2018 where he rose to stardom. He decided to ask for his release from the company in May 2019, citing disagreement over the creative direction of his character and pay. His request was however denied by the company at the time.

Kross was finally released from Impact in December last year, effectively making him a free agent. It was reported that WWE had quite some interest in signing the 34-year-old, and he reportedly had a meeting with none other than WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Triple H.