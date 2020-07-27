Vince McMahon Comments On Delaying Return Plans For Shows With Fans

It’s been reported that Vince McMahon is eager to hold WWE shows with fans again, but spikes in cases of positive COVID-19 tests have delayed that.

Obviously, WWE was forced to stop holding live events and TV tapings with fans in attendance because of the virus. Since March, WWE has been holding shows in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

- Advertisement -

During the annual WWE stockholders meeting earlier this month, the WWE Chairman and CEO commented on when investors can expect the company to resume holding shows with fans again.

“Sure, we obviously have to follow what’s going on and sometimes you think you have the answer and then “uh oh”, COVID-19 makes a more severe impact than you had imagined to begin with. We’re working with arenas. We have any number of tentative dates. Those tentative dates keep moving back sometimes. But again with our form of entertainment, it’s imperative that we have fans to interact with. And we continue to look forward. Pinpointing exactly when we’re going to return, it’s a whole different atmosphere than has been in the past and we’ll capitalize on it.”

Over the past few months, there’s been talk of WWE having plans to hold shows outside of the training facility, but due to increases in positive tests, those plans have pushed back.

The latest report about when this could happen is projected to be in August or September.